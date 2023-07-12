Blast Near Mexican Prosecutors Patrol Kills 3 Officers - Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Three officers of the prosecutor's office and police in Mexico's western Tlajomulco de Zuniga municipality have died and 10 others sustained injuries after their joint inspection team was targeted in a bombing attack, Enrique Alfaro Ramirez, the governor of the Jalisco state, said on Wednesday.

Media reported that the blast occurred near one of several security patrol cars that had arrived in Tlajomulco to inspect a suspected burial of human remains. The detonation has been presumably caused by a landmine or a blast at a clandestine laboratory, according to the reports.

"Tonight, personnel from the Jalisco prosecutor's office and the Tlajomulco police were subjected to a cowardly attack with the use of explosive devices, which killed three colleagues from the municipal police and the prosecutor's office and wounded 10 people," Ramirez tweeted.

The governor also said that the attack, purportedly staged by Mexican criminal groups, posed "a challenge" to the Mexican statehood itself.