Blinken Clear US Will Transmit Response to Russian Proposals This Week - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The United States will transmit to Moscow its written response to Russian security proposals this week, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Tuesday.

"I don't want to characterize its state of completion.

I will say that Secretary (Antony) Blinken was clear that it will be transmitted this week," Price told a press briefing in response to whether the response has been fully drafted yet.

The written response will reflect what the US has already said - that certain areas are non-starters while others have the potential to enhance security and account for Russian concerns - Price added.