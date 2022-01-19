UrduPoint.com

Blinken Hopes Russia, US Can Keep On Diplomatic, Peaceful Path At Upcoming Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2022

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed hope on Wednesday that the Russian and US delegations at the meeting later this week would be able to keep on a diplomatic and peaceful path

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed hope on Wednesday that the Russian and US delegations at the meeting later this week would be able to keep on a diplomatic and peaceful path.

"So we wilI see where we are at the end of the week and again, I strongly, strongly hope that we can keep this on a diplomatic and peaceful path but ultimately that is going to be (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin's decison," Blinken told reporters in Kiev.

More Stories From World

