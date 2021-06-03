Blinken, Mexican Counterpart Discuss Security Cooperation, Migration - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard discussed boosting hemispheric security and addressing the causes of irregular migration in the region when they met in San Jose, Costa Rica, State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard today in San Jose, Costa Rica," Price said in a readout on Wednesday. "Secretary Blinken and Secretary Ebrard discussed continued cooperation between the United States and Mexico on a variety of issues to promote the prosperity and security of both nations.

"

Blinken also thanked Ebrard for the Mexican government's continued collaboration on addressing the root causes of irregular migration in the region, Price said.

The two officials also discussed progress toward addressing the COVID-19 response and economic recover, as well as issues related to regional democracy and governance, Price added.