Blinken, Michel Agree on Need for Severe Costs to Russia If Invades Ukraine - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and European Council President Charles Michel during a phone call on Wednesday discussed the need to impose severe consequences on Russia should it invade Ukraine, the State Department said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and European Council President Charles Michel during a phone call on Wednesday discussed the need to impose severe consequences on Russia should it invade Ukraine, the State Department said.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with President of the European Council Charles Michel today," spokesman Ned price said in a press release. "They also agreed on the need to impose swift and severe costs on Russia if it escalates its aggression in Ukraine."