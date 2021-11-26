Blinken to Talk Transatlantic Unity, Ukraine With Stoltenberg on Europe Trip - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) US State Secretary Antony Blinken will discuss with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg transatlantic unity and support to Ukraine during his upcoming trip to Latvia and Sweden, Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, Karen Donfried, said on Friday.

Blinken will head to Latvia and Sweden next week where he will meet with the countries' officials and participate in NATO and Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) ministerial events.

"Secretary Blinken will engage with Secretary General Stoltenberg to underscore the importance of strengthening of transatlantic unity, and working together with allies to discuss a range of challenges in today's environment from the support of Ukraine ... to strategic competition," Donfried said.