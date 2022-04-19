UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2022 | 11:20 AM

KALININGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) A transit blockade of Russia's Kaliningrad region is impossible, since planes are flying via neutral routes and water transport connects the region with mainland Russia, Anton Alikhanov, governor of the Kaliningrad Region, told Sputnik.

Earlier in March, Kiev urged Poland and the Baltic states to close borders with Russia and Belarus. Lithuania was awaiting the decision of the European Union on a possible ban of Russian transit trucks to Kaliningrad that go through the country.

"The blockade is impossible," Alikhanov said, adding that "planes are flying over neutral waters," and "water transport will always connect us, we have such an opportunity."

The governor went on to say that transit shutdown through Kaliningrad is unprofitable for the neighboring European countries.

"Europe benefits from this transit, saving quite a lot of time on transportation, and it is sometimes cheaper than water transport, not to mention the fact that it is three-four times faster," Alikhanov added.

He also said that a transit shutdown will completely cut off cargo delivery from southeast Asia and China to Europe.

On April 9, Alikhanov said the fifth package of EU sanctions against Russia, which restricts automobile traffic, will not affect the traffic between mainland Russia and the Kaliningrad region, stressing that there is a provision that excludes transit between the Kaliningrad Region and the rest of Russia from the restrictions.

