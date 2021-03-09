Boca Juniors president Ameal hospitalized with COVID-19

Boca Juniors president Jorge Amor Ameal has spent his fourth day in hospital after contracting COVID-19, the Argentine club said on Tuesday

"President Jorge Amor Ameal, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 following a swab test last week, was admitted to the Otamendi clinic on Friday to carry out the corresponding control studies and is under observation in good health," read a statement on Boca's official website.

Ameal, 72, began his second term as Boca president in December 2019, having also occupied the position from 2008 to 2011.

No further details were given about Ameal's condition.

Argentina's health ministry has reported more than 2.1 million confirmed coronavirus cases and over 53,000 deaths.