UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boca Juniors President Ameal Hospitalized With COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 12:19 PM

Boca Juniors president Ameal hospitalized with COVID-19

Boca Juniors president Jorge Amor Ameal has spent his fourth day in hospital after contracting COVID-19, the Argentine club said on Tuesday

BUENOS AIRES (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Boca Juniors president Jorge Amor Ameal has spent his fourth day in hospital after contracting COVID-19, the Argentine club said on Tuesday.

"President Jorge Amor Ameal, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 following a swab test last week, was admitted to the Otamendi clinic on Friday to carry out the corresponding control studies and is under observation in good health," read a statement on Boca's official website.

Ameal, 72, began his second term as Boca president in December 2019, having also occupied the position from 2008 to 2011.

No further details were given about Ameal's condition.

Argentina's health ministry has reported more than 2.1 million confirmed coronavirus cases and over 53,000 deaths.

Related Topics

December 2019 From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chinese premier to meet press on Thursday

2 minutes ago

Security forces search Myanmar protest district ro ..

2 minutes ago

New Zealand reports four cases of COVID-19 in mana ..

2 minutes ago

China launches virus passport

2 minutes ago

Russian COVID-19 vaccine to be produced in Italy

19 minutes ago

Four mini petrol pumps demolished

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.