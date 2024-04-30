Open Menu

Co-Working Center Launched In Okara Under PITB’s E-Earn Program

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 30, 2024 | 05:45 PM

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 30th, 2024) The Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) has soft-launched its latest e-Earn Co-working Space in Okara making it the 10th center in Punjab. The co-working space has been set up in collaboration with Career Institute, Okara to facilitate freelancers, start-ups and entrepreneurs.

The e-Earn Centers are presently operational in Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Multan, Faisalabad, DG Khan, Sialkot, Gujrat, Rawalpindi and Sahiwal. These centers have been launched with the support of private partners to provide working spaces to entrepreneurs, freelancers, workers and small businesses. The beneficiaries of this program are provided with working spaces, free internet, electricity and training hall etc.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf emphasized that e-Earn is Punjab's largest co-working network aimed at providing the most conducive environment for skilled and talented youth, while creating equal opportunities for women and disabled individuals, thereby fostering mutual collaboration to further enhance the country's economic growth.

Freelancers having an excellent work profile and CNIC can register themselves to secure a seat for six months while the age limit is 18 to 40 years. Moreover, the government will pay 70 percent of the registration fee to provide relief to the freelancers. For registration, the freelancers can visit: https://eearn.pitb.gov.pk

