FIA Investigates Alleged Irregularities In Tickets’ Sale For PSL, Int’l Matches
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 30, 2024 | 01:48 PM
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 30th, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) launched an investigation into alleged irregularities surrounding the sale of tickets for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and international cricket matches, the sources familiar with the development said on Tuesday.
The probe follows complaints of financial misconduct within the Pakistan Cricket board (PCB), with concerns raised regarding fraudulent activities in ticket sales.
The FIA officials in Lahore summoned Officer Maosh Umar to provide a statement as all ticket records were taken into custody as part of the inquiry.
They added that the officials from the PCB are expected to be called upon for assistance in the ongoing probe.
The sources stated that there was a substantial misappropriation of funds in the ticket sales process.
