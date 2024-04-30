Press Release From Business Wire: Esri
Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2024 | 10:00 PM
REDLANDS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, in its partnership with Impact Observatory, has released an updated global land-use/land-cover map of the world based on the most up-to-date 10-meter Sentinel-2 satellite data. In the update, the Sentinel-2 10m Land Use/Land Cover Time Series includes new data from 2023, expanding the series to include global coverage from 2017-2023.
Organizations around the world use updated land-cover maps to inform policy and land management decisions around issues like sustainable development. The update has occurred every year since 2017. Year-over-year changes in the maps can be key indicators that help analysts and decision-makers better understand the impacts of earth processes and human activity on the environment. This in turn can inform sustainable land management policies.
"Users have the option to make year-over-year comparisons in global land cover today and into the future," said Sean Breyer, Esri program manager for ArcGIS Living Atlas of the World. "Organizations like national government resource agencies often must use this data to define land-planning priorities and determine budget allocations. With the Sentinel-2 annual updates, governments, businesses, and scientists can now more reliably make these data comparisons."
Last year, Esri released the Sentinel-2 Land Cover Explorer, a dynamic, ready-to-use online application that allows anyone anywhere to easily observe change on these high-resolution global land cover maps.
Along with the 2023 content update, enhancements have been added to the Sentinel-2 Land Cover Explorer map panel, including:
-- Users can click the 1:1 button to zoom full resolution of a map at the location of interest.
-- Users can click the camera button to quickly create high-resolution screen captures.
-- A link button allows users to click and copy a link to the app in its current state to easily share what they are seeing.
-- In animation mode, users can download MP4 videos in a variety of aspect ratios and resolutions depending on where and how they want to share animations.
Esri developed its Sentinel-2 10-Meter Land Use/Land Cover Time Series with European Space Agency (ESA) Sentinel-2 imagery hosted on the microsoft Planetary Computer and with machine learning workflows developed by Esri Silver Partner Impact Observatory.
The global LULC time series is available online to more than 10 million users of geographic information system (GIS) software through Esri's ArcGIS Living Atlas of the World, the foremost collection of geographic information and services, including maps and apps. It can also be viewed on the Sentinel-2 Land Cover Explorer.
Recent Stories
Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision
Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look
Empowering women for employment is the need of hour, says Sadaffe Abid
Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measures against Tobacco Industry
Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s e-Earn program
BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies interference into judicial matte ..
Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today
Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai
Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..
Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..
FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..
IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan
More Stories From World
-
Gaza boycott continues to weigh on McDonald's sales8 minutes ago
-
Spanish PM gets back to work after weighing resignation18 minutes ago
-
US, Mexico withdraw joint bid for 2027 Women's World Cup: official28 minutes ago
-
G7 to phase out coal-fired power plants by mid-2030s1 hour ago
-
Kenya's Ruto orders evacuations after deadly floods1 hour ago
-
No more dirty diesel for Paris Olympic sites1 hour ago
-
Pakistan's youth delegation visits Xinjiang, China1 hour ago
-
'Persepolis' author wins top Spanish prize1 hour ago
-
White House says Columbia protesters' building seizure 'wrong approach'1 hour ago
-
Beef industry ignites rural revitalization in Yangxin of China's Shandong province2 hours ago
-
US panel recommends all women receive breast cancer screening from 402 hours ago
-
European satellite giant SES to buy US rival Intelsat2 hours ago