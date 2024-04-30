Open Menu

IMF Approves $1.1b Final Tranche For Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 30, 2024 | 01:20 PM

The IMF’s Executive Board has allowed for immediate disbursement of the final tranche, bringing total disbursements under the arrangement to about three billion dollars.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 30th, 2024) International Monetary Fund has approved 1.1 billion Dollars final tranche for Pakistan under the Stand-By Arrangement.

Pakistan and the IMF had reached Staff Level Agreement on second and final review for remaining 1.1 billion dollars under the Stand-By Arrangement on 20th of last month.

In a statement, the IMF said Pakistan’s determined policy efforts under the 2023 Stand-By Arrangement have brought progress in restoring economic stability.

It said moderate growth has returned, external pressures have eased and inflation has begun to decline.

