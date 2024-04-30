Open Menu

Third Women T20I: Pakistan To Face West Indies Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 30, 2024 | 05:06 PM

Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today

The both sides will take on each at 7:30 pm at the National Stadium in Karachi today.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 30th, 2024) The 3rd match of five-match T-20 international series between Pakistan Women and West Indies Women would be played in Karachi on Tuesday (today) .

The match will start at 7:30 pm.

On Sunday, the West Indies women's cricket team secured a victory against Pakistan in the second T20I of their 5-match series, triumphing by 7 wickets.

Opting to bat after winning the toss, Pakistan's women's team set a target of 121 runs, losing 7 wickets in the stipulated overs. Muniba Ali showcased a stellar performance as the top scorer, amassing 55 runs, supported by Gul Feroza with 14 runs, Nida Dar with 13 runs, and Sudra Amin contributing 10 runs.

Hayley Mathews of the West Indies took three crucial wickets.

In response, the West Indies successfully chased down the target, reaching 122 runs for the loss of 3 wickets in 18.2 overs, thereby clinching victory over Pakistan by 7 wickets. Captain Hayley Mathews notably led the charge with an impressive innings of 58 runs.

With this win, the West Indies women's cricket team has secured two victories in the ongoing five-match series.

