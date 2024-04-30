Wasim Akram Touches Fans’ Hearts By New Look
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 30, 2024 | 06:58 PM
The Sultan [king] of Swing has made an interesting caption on his new picture on the photo-sharing App.
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 30th, 2024) Wasim Akram, the former Pakistan Captain who is known as king of swing, on Tuesday won the hearts of his fans and followers on the social media by his new look.
Taking to photo-sharing app, Wasim Akram shared his the latest photo, with a caption, “If you look the part, you get the part 😎,”.
He also used hashtags including #Hustle #StayFit #StayHealthy #KeepGrinding #Karachi.
The hundreds of fans and followers liked the photo of Waim Akram and made interesting comments about his new look.
