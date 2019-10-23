Boeing Appoints New Divisional Heads After Max 737 Crisis

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) US aerospace giant Boeing named new heads for its commercial jets, global services and information technology divisions as it announced a raft of corporate changes and safety-related measures in the wake of the crisis over its 737 Max planes.

"The Boeing Company today named Stan Deal to succeed Kevin McAllister as president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes and Ted Colbert to succeed Deal as president and CEO of Boeing Global Services, effective immediately," a company statement said on Tuesday. "Vishwa Uddanwadiker is appointed to Colbert's former role as interim chief information officer and senior vice president of Information Technology & Data Analytics."

Earlier on Tuesday, Boeing announced various actions it said were aimed at preventing a recurrence of the safety lapse on its 737 MAX jets that saw two crashes that killed nearly 350 people before the planes were grounded. The measures included expanding anonymous reporting by its staff on safety issues. The Federal Aviation Administration criticized Boeing last week for withholding an internal communication related to the safety of the 737 Max for months after the two crashes.

In the statement issued earlier on Tuesday, Boeing noted that it had separated the roles of its chairman and group chief executive officer.

This would enable Boeing President and CEO Dennis Muilenburg to sharpen his focus full time on running the company, it said.

Muilenburg welcomed the appointments of Deal, Colbert and Uddanwadiker and said they were aimed at restoring Boeing's operational excellence and public confidence in the company.

"Our entire Boeing team is focused on operational excellence, aligned with our values of safety, quality and integrity, and we're committed to delivering on our commitments and regaining trust with our regulators, customers and other stakeholders," Muilenburg said.

Deal led Boeing Global Services from its establishment in November 2016 as a third business unit of the company, bringing together services capabilities that span the defense, space and commercial sectors.

Colbert previously served as chief information officer and senior vice president of Information Technology & Data Analytics.

Uddanwadiker in his previous role was Boeing IT director for Manufacturing & Quality Systems, which included manufacturing execution systems, factory automation systems and quality systems.