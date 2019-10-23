UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boeing Appoints New Divisional Heads After Max 737 Crisis

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 02:50 AM

Boeing Appoints New Divisional Heads After Max 737 Crisis

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) US aerospace giant Boeing named new heads for its commercial jets, global services and information technology divisions as it announced a raft of corporate changes and safety-related measures in the wake of the crisis over its 737 Max planes.

"The Boeing Company today named Stan Deal to succeed Kevin McAllister as president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes and Ted Colbert to succeed Deal as president and CEO of Boeing Global Services, effective immediately," a company statement said on Tuesday. "Vishwa Uddanwadiker is appointed to Colbert's former role as interim chief information officer and senior vice president of Information Technology & Data Analytics."

Earlier on Tuesday, Boeing announced various actions it said were aimed at preventing a recurrence of the safety lapse on its 737 MAX jets that saw two crashes that killed nearly 350 people before the planes were grounded. The measures included expanding anonymous reporting by its staff on safety issues. The Federal Aviation Administration criticized Boeing last week for withholding an internal communication related to the safety of the 737 Max for months after the two crashes.

In the statement issued earlier on Tuesday, Boeing noted that it had separated the roles of its chairman and group chief executive officer.

This would enable Boeing President and CEO Dennis Muilenburg to sharpen his focus full time on running the company, it said.

Muilenburg welcomed the appointments of Deal, Colbert and Uddanwadiker and said they were aimed at restoring Boeing's operational excellence and public confidence in the company.

"Our entire Boeing team is focused on operational excellence, aligned with our values of safety, quality and integrity, and we're committed to delivering on our commitments and regaining trust with our regulators, customers and other stakeholders," Muilenburg said.

Deal led Boeing Global Services from its establishment in November 2016 as a third business unit of the company, bringing together services capabilities that span the defense, space and commercial sectors.

Colbert previously served as chief information officer and senior vice president of Information Technology & Data Analytics.

Uddanwadiker in his previous role was Boeing IT director for Manufacturing & Quality Systems, which included manufacturing execution systems, factory automation systems and quality systems.

Related Topics

Technology Business Company November 2016 From

Recent Stories

UAE embassies begin countdown to Expo 2020 Dubai

2 hours ago

UAE a major player in global energy sector: Al Maz ..

3 hours ago

Citizens decry over absence of parking area outsid ..

3 hours ago

UAE Space Agency participates in 70th Internationa ..

4 hours ago

Innovation, disruption and global expansion take c ..

4 hours ago

Dubai Police reviews plans, preparations for Expo ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.