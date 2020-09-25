Boeing Wins $2.2Bln Order for US Air Force Bomb Upgrade Program - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Boeing has won a more than $2.23 billion order to manufacture upgraded versions of the Small Diameter Bomb for the US Air Force and seven allied nations, the Department of Defense announced in a press release.

"The Boeing Company [of] St. Louis, Missouri, has been awarded a $2,239,707,532 ...contract for the Small Diameter Bomb Increment weapon program," the release said on Thursday. "This contract involves Foreign Military Sales to Australia, Belgium, Israel, Japan, Korea, Netherlands and Norway."