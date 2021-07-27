Boeing With Engine Issues Safely Lands in Simferopol - Russian Emergency Services

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) A Boeing aircraft with 165 people on board that had engine issues safely landed in Simferopol on Tuesday, the Russian emergency services told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, the emergency services said that the plane en route from Russia's Yakutia to Crimea was preparing to make emergency landing in Simferopol.

"At 17.02 [14:02 GMT] the aircraft landed safely at the Simferopol airport," the spokesperson of the emergency services said.