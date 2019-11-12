UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bolivian Defense Minister Javier Eduardo Zavaleta Lopez Resigns Amid Ongoing Protests

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 seconds ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 11:57 AM

Bolivian Defense Minister Javier Eduardo Zavaleta Lopez Resigns Amid Ongoing Protests

Bolivian Defense Minister Javier Eduardo Zavaleta Lopez on Tuesday announced his resignation on the heels of former President Evo Morales as mass protests over the controversial October presidential election are shaking the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) Bolivian Defense Minister Javier Eduardo Zavaleta Lopez on Tuesday announced his resignation on the heels of former President Evo Morales as mass protests over the controversial October presidential election are shaking the country.

"Today, November 11, 2019, I resign as minister of defense," Zavaleta said in a video address, posted on Twitter by the ministry.

Morales had been the president of Bolivia since 2006, establishing himself as the country's first Indigenous leader and a beacon of the global left. In October, he ran for a fourth presidential term and won the first round of the vote, meaning that no runoff would follow. His key rival, Carlos Mesa, rejected the results. Soon after, protests erupted across the nation, and the Bolivian armed forces urged Morales to resign to sustain order and stability in the country. Morales stepped down on Sunday and left for Mexico, which granted him political asylum.

Related Topics

Election Vote Twitter Mesa Bolivia Mexico October November Sunday 2019

Recent Stories

NAB court reserves verdict on Zardari's plea seeki ..

6 minutes ago

Kuwait oil price up 34 cents to US$63.22 pb

12 minutes ago

ADNOC LNG signs agreements with &#039;BP&#039;, &# ..

12 minutes ago

Swabi-born Mohammad Asad set to follow Yasir Shah' ..

17 minutes ago

Opposition cries over non-issues: Federal Minister ..

17 minutes ago

Spanish royals visit Havana for 500th anniversary ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.