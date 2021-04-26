UrduPoint.com
Borrell Expects 'More Progress' On Reforms From Serbia To Advance Accession Talks

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 08:11 PM

The European Union expects Serbia to implement reforms related to the rule of law and media freedom to advance toward full-fledged membership, the bloc's foreign policy chief said on Monday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) The European Union expects Serbia to implement reforms related to the rule of law and media freedom to advance toward full-fledged membership, the bloc's foreign policy chief said on Monday.

"On the accession negotiations, we need them to be more dynamic, but this can only happen if there is more progress on reforms and on their implementation, and I stressed to President [Aleksandar] Vucic that the European Union expects Serbia to deliver on the reform agenda, in particular, on the rule of law and media freedom," Josep Borrell said at a press conference alongside the Serbian president.

The European diplomat also thanked Serbia for its significant contribution to security operations, including in Africa's Sahel region.

Serbia applied for the EU membership in 2006 and received a full candidate status in 2012. The accession talks were launched two years later. So far, only two out of 31 chapters on the conditions for membership in the bloc have been closed, while 17 of them remain open. Despite aspirations to join the EU, Serbia does not plan to become a NATO member, as it adheres to a policy of strict military neutrality.

