Borrell Hopes Preparatory Meeting on Iran Nuclear Deal to Be Held Soon in Brussels

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell expressed hope on Monday that a preparatory meeting on nuclear deal negotiations with Iran will be held in Brussels later this week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell expressed hope on Monday that a preparatory meeting on nuclear deal negotiations with Iran will be held in Brussels later this week.

"There is no confirmation yet, but I think it's getting better and I hope that we will have a preparatory meeting in Brussels in the days to come, but cannot be sure," Borrell said arriving at the Foreign Affairs Council.