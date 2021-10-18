UrduPoint.com

Borrell Hopes Preparatory Meeting On Iran Nuclear Deal To Be Held Soon In Brussels

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 12:34 PM

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell expressed hope on Monday that a preparatory meeting on nuclear deal negotiations with Iran will be held in Brussels later this week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell expressed hope on Monday that a preparatory meeting on nuclear deal negotiations with Iran will be held in Brussels later this week.

"There is no confirmation yet, but I think it's getting better and I hope that we will have a preparatory meeting in Brussels in the days to come, but cannot be sure," Borrell said arriving at the Foreign Affairs Council.

More Stories From World

