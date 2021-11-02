Bosphorus Strait Temporarily Closed for Transit Vessels Due to Heavy Fog - Reports

The Bosphorus Strait is temporarily closed for transit vessels due to a heavy fog, Turkey's NTV broadcaster reported on Tuesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) The Bosphorus Strait is temporarily closed for transit vessels due to a heavy fog, Turkey's NTV broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

The fog that covered Istanbul overnight intensified in the morning, and it was decided to close the Bosphorus Strait for transit ships in both directions, according to NTV.