UrduPoint.com

Bosphorus Strait Temporarily Closed For Transit Vessels Due To Heavy Fog - Reports

Sumaira FH 56 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 01:36 PM

Bosphorus Strait Temporarily Closed for Transit Vessels Due to Heavy Fog - Reports

The Bosphorus Strait is temporarily closed for transit vessels due to a heavy fog, Turkey's NTV broadcaster reported on Tuesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) The Bosphorus Strait is temporarily closed for transit vessels due to a heavy fog, Turkey's NTV broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

The fog that covered Istanbul overnight intensified in the morning, and it was decided to close the Bosphorus Strait for transit ships in both directions, according to NTV.

Related Topics

Turkey Istanbul

Recent Stories

QCC, G42 Healthcare partner to enhance laboratory ..

QCC, G42 Healthcare partner to enhance laboratory testing services

2 minutes ago
 Kohli, Anushka's 10-month old daughter faces threa ..

Kohli, Anushka's 10-month old daughter faces threats following Shami defense

9 minutes ago
 Around six hundred crafts people displaying artwor ..

Around six hundred crafts people displaying artwork;attracting people

2 minutes ago
 Another Blast Hits Kabul on Tuesday - Eyewitness

Another Blast Hits Kabul on Tuesday - Eyewitness

3 minutes ago
 JKNF denounces arrest of its party worker Danish i ..

JKNF denounces arrest of its party worker Danish in IIOJK

5 minutes ago
 Equipping youth bulge with marketable skills in ap ..

Equipping youth bulge with marketable skills in applied sciences vital for devel ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.