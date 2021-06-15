UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bout's Defense Hopes Biden Accepts Judge's Opinion On Swap In Talks With Putin

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 03:20 AM

Bout's Defense Hopes Biden Accepts Judge's Opinion on Swap in Talks With Putin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) Russian citizen Viktor Bout's defense team hopes President Joe Biden considers the opinion of a US Federal judge who believes their client should be included in a prisoner swap.

"We are grateful to Judge [Shira] Scheindlin for her willingness to make it clear to the world that Viktor Bout has been in jail for far too long," Steve Zissou, who leads the attorney group representing Bout's interests in the US, told Sputnik. "She presided at Viktor's trial and heard all the evidence in the case. We are hopeful that her belief that the 13 years he has been in jail, thousands of miles away from his family, is more than enough punishment and will be heard by President Biden and considered when he meets with President Putin.

"

Earlier, Scheindlin, who sentenced Bout to 25 years in prison, said she supported the idea of exchanging him for Paul Whelan, Zissou's firm said in a release quoted by CNN.

The US and Russian leaders will hold their first meeting since Biden took office on June 16 in Geneva. In an interview with NBC aired on Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin indicated that he is open to making a deal on exchanging prisoners.

Whelan, arrested in December 2018, is currently serving a 16-year prison sentence for espionage per a Moscow court's verdict delivered last June.

Related Topics

World Prisoner Moscow Russia Jail Vladimir Putin Geneva June December 2018 Family All From Court

Recent Stories

Banking, realty blue chips lift UAE stocks

2 hours ago

AED44.1 billion in credit facilities received by t ..

3 hours ago

UAE determined to win decider against Vietnam tomo ..

4 hours ago

Chief Minister Punjab condemns terrorist attack on ..

3 hours ago

Land degradation threatens well-being of humans, s ..

3 hours ago

Punjab focuses on environment, agriculture, wildli ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.