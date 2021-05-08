Brazil Court Sees Signs of Extrajudicial Executions During Police Operation in Rio Subway

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2021) Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Edson Fachin requested that the prosecutor's office investigate the actions of the police during an anti-drug operation, in which 24 suspected criminals were killed, as the court detected signs of extrajudicial executions in the footage submitted by witnesses.

"The facts seem serious, and in one of the videos there are signs of actions that could theoretically amount to extrajudicial execution," the judge wrote in a letter, excerpts from which were published by the G1 new portal on Friday.

On Thursday, a gun fight erupted in the subway of Rio de Janeiro during the police operation aiming to clamp down on illegal drug trafficking. One police officer and 24 suspects were reportedly killed in the shootout, two train passengers and two police officers were injured. The operation became the bloodiest since 2016, when the government began keeping the statistics.

The police maintained that the only execution in the course of the operation was the killing of a policeman, who was shot in the head, and explained the large number of victims as self-defense.