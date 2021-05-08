UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil Court Sees Signs Of Extrajudicial Executions During Police Operation In Rio Subway

Muhammad Irfan 1 day ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 12:50 AM

Brazil Court Sees Signs of Extrajudicial Executions During Police Operation in Rio Subway

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2021) Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Edson Fachin requested that the prosecutor's office investigate the actions of the police during an anti-drug operation, in which 24 suspected criminals were killed, as the court detected signs of extrajudicial executions in the footage submitted by witnesses.

"The facts seem serious, and in one of the videos there are signs of actions that could theoretically amount to extrajudicial execution," the judge wrote in a letter, excerpts from which were published by the G1 new portal on Friday.

On Thursday, a gun fight erupted in the subway of Rio de Janeiro during the police operation aiming to clamp down on illegal drug trafficking. One police officer and 24 suspects were reportedly killed in the shootout, two train passengers and two police officers were injured. The operation became the bloodiest since 2016, when the government began keeping the statistics.

The police maintained that the only execution in the course of the operation was the killing of a policeman, who was shot in the head, and explained the large number of victims as self-defense.

Related Topics

Injured Supreme Court Police Rio De Janeiro Criminals 2016 From Government Court

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

50 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

10 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

10 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.