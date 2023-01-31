Brazil, Germany Express Support for Black Sea Grain Deal - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have expressed support for the Black Sea Grain Initiative and voiced concern about the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine for food and energy security, the Brazilian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"They (Lula and Scholz) expressed concern about the global effects of the conflict on food and energy security, especially on the poorest regions of the planet. They converged in support of the full functioning of the Black Sea Grain Initiative. They stressed the need to promote a just and durable peace," the ministry said in a statement released after a meeting of the two leaders in Brasilia.

In addition, Lula and Scholz decided to relaunch the strategic partnership between Germany and Brazil, deepening cooperation in solving global problems, especially in promoting peace and security and expanding renewable energy sources, as well as combating climate change and poverty, the statement read.

The leaders also noted the importance of deepening trade relations between the countries and expressed their intention to expedite the conclusion of negotiations on a balanced agreement between South American regional trade bloc Mercosur and the European Union.

On July 22, 2022, Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations struck a deal to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports. The deal, originally scheduled to expire on November 18, has been extended for another 120 days on November 17.