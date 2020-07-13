UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 03:50 AM

Brazil's Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 72,000 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) More than 630 new coronavirus-related deaths were confirmed in Brazil in the past 24 hours, bringing the country's total COVID-19 death toll up to over 72,000 according to the latest data from the Health Ministry.

In the past 24 hours, 24,831 new cases and 631 new deaths from COVID-19 were confirmed, according to Sunday health ministry data. Brazil's total coronavirus death toll stands at 72,100, while the total number of cases is at 1,864,681.

On Saturday, Brazil reported more than 39,000 new coronavirus cases and 1,071 new coronavirus-related deaths. On Friday, 1,200 new deaths from COVID-19 were reported.

Over 1.12 million people have recovered from COVID-19 in Brazil since the start of the epidemic in the country, according to the health ministry.

Brazil has the second-highest coronavirus death toll, it is surpassed only by the United States, which has registered over 135,000 COVID-19 fatalities, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. Brazil and the United States are also the top two countries in terms of the total number of registered coronavirus cases (the United States has the highest total of over 3.2 million COVID-19 cases).

