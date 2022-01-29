British Prime Minister Plans to Visit Japan in Mid-February - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson intends to visit Japan in mid-February and hold a meeting with his Japanese counterpart, Fumio Kishida, media reported on Saturday, citing sources familiar with the matter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2022) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson intends to visit Japan in mid-February and hold a meeting with his Japanese counterpart, Fumio Kishida, media reported on Saturday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

According to the Japanese broadcaster NHK, during the meeting, the parties are expected to discuss measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as building a carbon-free society.

The negotiations are also scheduled to focus on various regional issues, including the Ukrainian crisis and enhancing security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region amid China's rise, the media said.

The event would mark the first visit of the British prime minister to Japan since he took office in 2019, and the second personal meeting with Kishida after their private talks on the sidelines of the COP 26 UN Climate Change Conference that took place in the UK city of Glasgow in November, 2021.