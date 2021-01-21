Bulgarian Prime Minister Expresses Confidence Biden Will Be Good US Leader

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov congratulated Joe Biden on taking office as US President and expressed confidence that he would be a good leader.

Earlier Wednesday, Biden was sworn in and took office as President of the United States.

"Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. I look forward to partnering with you to take the already exemplary relationship between Bulgaria and the United States of America to even higher levels, further enhancing our Strategic Partnership," Borissov said on Twitter.

"I wish them success and I am convinced they will be good leaders," the prime minister also said on Facebook.