Bulgarian Prosecutors Accuse 2 Russian Diplomats Of Spying To Obtain Military Information

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 11:09 PM

Bulgarian Prosecutors Accuse 2 Russian Diplomats of Spying to Obtain Military Information

Bulgarian Chief Public Prosecutor Ivan Geshev has officially informed the country's Foreign Ministry about the results of the investigation into actions of two Russian diplomats expelled from Bulgaria earlier in the year, noting that the two were engaged in espionage activities to obtain information on the Bulgarian army modernization plans

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Bulgarian Chief Public Prosecutor Ivan Geshev has officially informed the country's Foreign Ministry about the results of the investigation into actions of two Russian diplomats expelled from Bulgaria earlier in the year, noting that the two were engaged in espionage activities to obtain information on the Bulgarian army modernization plans.

"During the pre-trial investigation, it was established that in the period from 2016 to the present, two citizens of the Russian Federation carried out intelligence activities to obtain information about plans to modernize the Bulgarian army. Their goal was to transfer the collected information, including official and state secrets, to the Russian military intelligence in Moscow," the prosecution said in a statement.

The statement noted that both Russian suspects had diplomatic status, and therefore the criminal case against them was discontinued.

In January, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry ordered two Russian diplomats out on suspicion of espionage. The Bulgarian Prosecutor General's office held a pretrial investigation into the two diplomats, but the case was suspended due to diplomatic immunity. According to prosecutors, one of the individuals worked at the consulate department of the Russian Embassy in Sofia, while the other worked for the Russian trade mission.

More Stories From World

