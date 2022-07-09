UrduPoint.com

Bulgaria's Finance Minister Returns Mandate For Forming New Cabinet To President - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published July 09, 2022 | 06:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2022) Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister for EU Funds and Minister of Finance Assen Vassilev on Friday returned the mandate for forming a new cabinet to Bulgarian President Rumen Radev. Radio Bulgaria reported.

Radev instructed Vasilev to form a new government on July 1. The minister had a week to present the composition of a new cabinet to the president.

Vasilev said earlier on Friday that his party We Continue the Change had failed to secure the support of the parliamentary majority to form a new cabinet. He expressed hope that the party would gather more support in the next National Assembly.

Local media reported earlier that the mandate will go to the GERB party ” the main opposition force of Bulgaria.

The Bulgarian cabinet led by Prime Minister Kiril Petkov was forced to resign in late June due to a-no confidence vote. The cabinet will remain in office until a new government is elected.

