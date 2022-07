MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2022) Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister for EU Funds and Minister of Finance Assen Vassilev on Friday returned the mandate for forming a new cabinet to Bulgarian President Rumen Radev. Radio Bulgaria reported.

Radev instructed Vasilev to form a new government on July 1. The minister had a week to present the composition of a new cabinet to the president.

Vasilev said earlier on Friday that his party We Continue the Change had failed to secure the support of the parliamentary majority to form a new cabinet. He expressed hope that the party would gather more support in the next National Assembly.

Local media reported earlier that the mandate will go to the GERB party the main opposition force of Bulgaria.

The Bulgarian cabinet led by Prime Minister Kiril Petkov was forced to resign in late June due to a-no confidence vote. The cabinet will remain in office until a new government is elected.