UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bundestag Refuses To Vote On Greens' Proposal To Stop Nord Stream 2

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 07:02 PM

Bundestag Refuses to Vote on Greens' Proposal to Stop Nord Stream 2

The German parliament refused, by a majority of votes, to vote on the merits of the proposal put forward by the Green Party to stop the Nord Stream 2 project, which was submitted to the relevant committee

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) The German parliament refused, by a majority of votes, to vote on the merits of the proposal put forward by the Green Party to stop the Nord Stream 2 project, which was submitted to the relevant committee.

"We vote on the point of submitting the proposal to the relevant committee [on the economy and energy]. This is the faction of the ruling coalition, the Free Democratic Party and the Left faction. Who is against? This is the Alternative for Germany and Union 90/The Green. Who abstained? Nobody. Thus, the transfer has been decided," Bundestag Vice-President Petra Pau, chairing the session, said, adding that the Bundestag is not voting on the merits on this proposal today.

Earlier, the Greens faction submitted to the Bundestag a proposal to stop Nord Stream 2. The faction did not provide any arguments or justifications why the project should be stopped, and the document does not say anything about the costs that Germany will have to pay to the commercial partners participating in the project.

The proposal says that the Bundestag calls on the German government "to distance itself from the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and to prevent the completion of its construction by appropriate measures."

Related Topics

Parliament Vote German Germany Nord From Government

Recent Stories

Masood Khan urges creating critical awareness on a ..

41 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

4 minutes ago

Pieters charges at US Open as early starters hit W ..

4 minutes ago

Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto appointed as SU Registrar

4 minutes ago

Merkel Discusses Lesbos Migration Crisis With Gree ..

4 minutes ago

Scotland's Sturgeon Warns That Tougher COVID-19 Me ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.