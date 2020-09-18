Bundestag Refuses to Vote on Greens' Proposal to Stop Nord Stream 2

The German parliament refused, by a majority of votes, to vote on the merits of the proposal put forward by the Green Party to stop the Nord Stream 2 project, which was submitted to the relevant committee

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) The German parliament refused, by a majority of votes, to vote on the merits of the proposal put forward by the Green Party to stop the Nord Stream 2 project, which was submitted to the relevant committee.

"We vote on the point of submitting the proposal to the relevant committee [on the economy and energy]. This is the faction of the ruling coalition, the Free Democratic Party and the Left faction. Who is against? This is the Alternative for Germany and Union 90/The Green. Who abstained? Nobody. Thus, the transfer has been decided," Bundestag Vice-President Petra Pau, chairing the session, said, adding that the Bundestag is not voting on the merits on this proposal today.

Earlier, the Greens faction submitted to the Bundestag a proposal to stop Nord Stream 2. The faction did not provide any arguments or justifications why the project should be stopped, and the document does not say anything about the costs that Germany will have to pay to the commercial partners participating in the project.

The proposal says that the Bundestag calls on the German government "to distance itself from the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and to prevent the completion of its construction by appropriate measures."