Canada Cannot Do Much in Short Term to Help Europe With Winter Challenges - Trudeau

Canada is ready to increase energy supplies to Europe but is currently unable to help with the short-term issue related to winter challenges, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday

"If we're being entirely honest, there's not a whole lot we can do in the very short-term to help with this coming winter challenges, Trudeau said during a presser.

Canada has already increased its oil and gas output and exports as a way of alleviating the situation in Europe, Trudeau said.

Berlin, Trudeau added, is much more focused on the issue of energy, not only for the short-term, but for the coming decades.

In light of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, the Canadian government has repeatedly labeled Moscow as an "unreliable" energy provider to Europe, and has called for ending dependence on Russian oil and gas.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is set to visit Canada in a 3-day trip from August 21-23. The main topics of their talks will be Ukraine, and short-term energy pressures experienced by Germany. Both leaders are expected to enhance cooperation in the sphere of energy, and to sign a deal on hydrogen.

