Canada Issues Non-Compliance Order To Pipeline Operator In Quebec - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 02:00 AM

Canada Issues Non-Compliance Order to Pipeline Operator in Quebec - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) A pipeline operator has been hit with a non-compliance order for environmental violations at a Quebec facility, the Canada Energy Regulator (CER) said on Friday.

"We have issued an Inspection Officer Order to Trans Northern Pipelines Inc. for being out of compliance with safety and environment requirements at a deactivated facility at the Mirabel Meter Station located in Mirabel, Québec," CER said in a statement.

Trans Northern is being accused of violating four parts of the Canadian Energy Regulator Act, for not properly protecting and maintaining deactivated piping.

The operator will have to present a plan to come into compliance by August 31 and complete the work by December 31.

Trans Northern operates two underground pipelines in Canada - in the provinces of Alberta, Ontario and Quebec - that transport refined petroleum products such as gasoline, diesel, aviation and heating fuel.

More Stories From World

