UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada's Justice Dept. Declines To Comment On Russian Request Regarding Ex-Nazi Probe

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 04:50 AM

Canada's Justice Dept. Declines to Comment on Russian Request Regarding Ex-Nazi Probe

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2020) Canada cannot confirm or deny receipt of a Russian request for information on a former Nazi death squad member due to the confidentiality clause of a bilateral legal treaty, Department of Justice spokesman Ian McLeod told Sputnik.

Russia's Investigative Committee sent a request to Canadian authorities to provide legal materials related to Helmut Oberlander, a translator in a Nazi Einsatzgruppen death squad that Russia accuses of organizing a massacre of orphans in the Russian city of Yeysk during World War II, a committee press release said.

"Canada and Russia have a Mutual Legal Assistance treaty. Any requests made pursuant to the treaty are confidential, and therefore we cannot confirm or deny the receipt of a request in this case," McLeod said on Friday.

Russia's Investigative Committee has opened a genocide case in relation to the massacre, after the Krasnodar regional branch of the Russian Federal Security Service in October published newly-declassified documents about the murder of approximately 214 orphans in Yeysk by Nazi forces.

The committee is trying to assess Oberlander's role in this crime against humanity, which the committee noted does not have a statute of limitations, in accordance with the 1945 Charter of the International Military Tribunal in Nuremburg.

The Canadian government began trying to strip Ukrainian-born Oberlander of his Canadian citizenship in 1995, citing the fact that he failed to disclose his links to the death squads. This led to a lengthy legal battle. The former Nazi was stripped of his citizenship for the fourth time in 2017 and Canada's Supreme Court issued a ruling last December that blocked any possibility for Oberlander to appeal this decision.

In late December, Thomas Will, the deputy head of Germany's Central Office of the State Justice Administrations for the Investigation of National Socialist Crimes told Sputnik that German authorities had begun an inquiry into the massacre in Yeysk and other Nazi crimes committed in Russia's Novgorod region.

Related Topics

Murder Supreme Court Russia Canada German Germany Yeysk Krasnodar October December Citizenship 2017 World War Government

Recent Stories

US Senator Graham Suggests Replacing Iran Nuclear ..

4 hours ago

Pakistan, Turkey vow to transform bilateral ties i ..

5 hours ago

Countries Affected by CIA Spyware Scandal Should S ..

5 hours ago

WHO defends China after US criticism over outbreak ..

5 hours ago

World champion Hamilton says Verstappen comments ' ..

5 hours ago

US, Ukrainian Security Officials Discuss Boosting ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.