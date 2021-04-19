UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada's Ontario Province To Get More Support Amid Surge In Infection Rates - Trudeau

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 08:20 AM

Canada's Ontario Province to Get More Support Amid Surge in Infection Rates - Trudeau

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says emergency support will be provided to the province of Ontario amid the third wave of COVID-19.

"To help with vaccines, we stand ready to deploy RedCrossCanada, which could help the province with mobile vaccination teams. On top of that, the CanadianForces are working with partners to determine what additional support they can provide to Ontario," Trudeau said in a Sunday statement, released on Twitter.

According to the prime minister, Ontario has already received support in what concerns personal protective equipment, rapid testing, contact tracing, and safer schools, but more help was needed.

"As the number of COVID-19 cases in Ontario climbs to levels we've never seen before, we're working with the province and taking serious action to protect Ontarians.

To do that, and to help fight this third wave, we're providing additional, emergency support," Trudeau explained.

Earlier this month, Ontario announced new coronavirus-related public health restrictions, including an extension of the province-wide stay-at-home order and checkpoints at provincial borders.

The announcement followed new estimates from an expert panel, according to which Ontario is on track to surpass earlier projections, even with increased public health measures in place, with the daily COVID-19 caseload expected to swell to more than 15,000 by the middle of June.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Mobile Twitter Ontario Justin Trudeau June Sunday From Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

12 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Indian Minister of Ext ..

7 hours ago

UAE Flag Balloon to be launched in November

8 hours ago

Fifth edition of Global Islamic Economy Summit ann ..

8 hours ago

Dubai&#039;s autism awareness campaign gathers pac ..

11 hours ago

53 food establishments in Dubai closed in Q1 for C ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.