MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says emergency support will be provided to the province of Ontario amid the third wave of COVID-19.

"To help with vaccines, we stand ready to deploy RedCrossCanada, which could help the province with mobile vaccination teams. On top of that, the CanadianForces are working with partners to determine what additional support they can provide to Ontario," Trudeau said in a Sunday statement, released on Twitter.

According to the prime minister, Ontario has already received support in what concerns personal protective equipment, rapid testing, contact tracing, and safer schools, but more help was needed.

"As the number of COVID-19 cases in Ontario climbs to levels we've never seen before, we're working with the province and taking serious action to protect Ontarians.

To do that, and to help fight this third wave, we're providing additional, emergency support," Trudeau explained.

Earlier this month, Ontario announced new coronavirus-related public health restrictions, including an extension of the province-wide stay-at-home order and checkpoints at provincial borders.

The announcement followed new estimates from an expert panel, according to which Ontario is on track to surpass earlier projections, even with increased public health measures in place, with the daily COVID-19 caseload expected to swell to more than 15,000 by the middle of June.