Canadian Man Sentenced to 32 Months for Immigrant Smuggling Conspiracy - US Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) Canadian National Sri Kajamukam Chelliah has been sentenced to 2 years and 8 months in prison for conspiracy to smuggle immigrants from Sri Lanka into the United States, the Justice Department said on Monday.

"A Canadian national was sentenced to 32 months in prison for conspiracy to bring undocumented immigrants to the United States for private financial gain in connection with his role in a scheme to smuggle undocumented immigrants from Sri Lanka through the Caribbean and into the United States," the department said in a release.

Chelliah allegedly conspired with other human smugglers to bring immigrants in exchange for payment from Sri Lanka via Haiti, Turks and Caicos Islands, and the Bahamas to the US in the period from July 1, 2019 to October 10, 2019, the release said.

The defendant was responsible for facilitating transportation, housing and food in the conspiracy and also accompanied the illegal immigrants, including traveling with them by boat during their journey from Bahamas to Miami, Florida, the release added.

Chelliah was arrested on July 28 by Turks and Caicos authorities based on a request submitted by the US and pleaded guilty on February 24.