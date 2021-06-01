CAR Government Says Armed Border Clash With Chad Left Casualties on Both Sides

(@FahadShabbir)

BANGUI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) A shooting on the border between the Central African Republic (CAR) and Chad over the weekend had resulted in casualties on both sides, the car government said on Monday following the Chadian government's accusation of a hostile attack and killings.

The incident reportedly took place on Sunday. As reported by the Tchad Infos media outlet, citing sources, CAR troops crossed the border while chasing members armed rebels and attacked a Chadian military post in the southwestern Logone Oriental region. According to the Chad's foreign ministry, they killed one Chadian soldier, injured five others and abducted another five to execute them later in the CAR.

The ministry branded the incident as a war crime.

"The [CAR] government regrets the loss of life and the victims ... in the armed forces of Chad and the CAR," the government said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik.

The CAR government also confirmed its intention to strengthen the relations "between the two brotherly peoples" and offered the Chadian counterparts to conduct a joint inquiry.