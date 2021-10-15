UrduPoint.com

CAR Official Praises Russia's Support Of Country's Customs Service

The Russian mission in the Central African Republic (CAR) has significantly assisted the country's Customs Administration by strengthening its technical capabilities, the CAR government's secretary general Maxime Balalou said in an interview with Sputnik

"We are grateful for the work done by the Russian economic mission. Great job that allowed our customs officers to be more efficient," Balalou said when asked to evaluate the work of the mission following its cessation.

On October 10, Russian experts halted technical support at customs posts throughout CAR after the government decided to reconsider cooperation with Russia on the matter.

Balalou noted that Russia's support allowed CAR mobilize domestic resources to build and improve its technical capabilities. Additionally, the mission helped the country's customs services restore their coats of arms and train personnel "to do their jobs well by themselves," Balalou added.

The official also said that the government was planning to continue cooperation in other areas, such as road infrastructure and fight against tax evasion.

