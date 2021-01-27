Cebu Pacific offers COVID-19 insurance add-on for passengers for as low as AED21

COVID Protect available on all flights from and within the Philippines for as low as AED21 (PHP270)

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020) In a bid to boost confidence in air travel as well as prioritise health and safety, Cebu Pacific—the Philippines’ largest national flag carrier—has introduced COVID Protect, its newest add-on to CEB Travelsure, which provides coverage for COVID-19-related hospitalisation and treatments.

This newest top-up provides passengers who test positive for COVID-19 up to AED76,459 (PHP1 million) coverage for hospitalisation and medical expenses. With the extensive benefits and coverage this add-on provides, travellers—specifically those flying from Manila to Dubai—have peace of mind when flying with CEB, while at the same time able to have the opportunity to protect their loved ones in the Philippines.

This upgrade to the airline’s comprehensive travel insurance plan may be availed by all passengers flying to and from all CEB’s domestic destinations, as well as to its international network for as low as AED21 (PHP270). This includes non-Filipinos, provided they are legal residents of the Philippines. Coverage begins on the date of departure from origin destination and ends two hours upon arrival back at origin, with a maximum duration of 30 consecutive travel days.

CEB Travelsure COVID Protect is supported by Insurance Company of North America under Chubb, the world’s largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company.

Candice Iyog, CEB Vice President for Marketing and Customer Experience, said: “We are very pleased to launch the CEB Travelsure COVID Protect in line with our commitment to restart travel and tourism safely and sustainably.

With COVID Protect, guests will be able to travel more confidently as they are assured of coverage, especially if they have essential travel scheduled.”

Passengers can easily avail of this insurance add-on when booking flights on the CEB website, while existing CEB Travelsure insured passengers can simply purchase the COVID Protect add-on up to two hours prior their flight via the airline’s ‘Manage Booking’ portal. Chubb also offers a 24/7 Emergency Hotline, while claims may be filed online.

CEB TravelSure is the airline’s comprehensive travel insurance plan which provides extensive trip protection with coverage of costs related to having injuries, illnesses, loss of personal belongings, trip cancellations, emergency assistance, and other unforeseen travel circumstances (subject to the full terms and conditions of the Group Policy).

CEB has been rated 7/7 stars by airlineratings.com for its COVID-19 compliance, as it continues to implement a multi-layered approach to safety, in accordance with global aviation standards. These include daily extensive cleaning and disinfection protocols for all aircraft and facilities, antigen testing before duty for all frontliners and crew members, and contactless flight procedures. These are all in accordance with global best practises and the highest safety standards, so everyone can travel safely and responsibly. Aircraft are equipped with hospital-grade HEPA air filters, which make inflight transmission of COVID-19 low or virtually non-existent.