China Accuses UK of Interfering in Internal Affairs After Criticism of Anti-COVID Measures

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) Beijing is strongly opposed to London's criticism of its anti-COVID policy, which ignores the facts and represents a blatant interference in the internal affairs of China, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Tuesday.

While commenting on China's "zero tolerance" policy regarding the pandemic on Monday, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak noted that the Chinese government, instead of listening to the protests of its people, decided to take firmer measures, including "attacking" a BBC journalist.

"The British side ignores the facts, calls black white and grossly interferes in China's internal affairs, and Beijing strongly opposes such statements.

The BBC journalist covering the protests in Shanghai did not present his media ID, and the Shanghai police acted within the framework of regulatory procedures; there is no exception for any media and it has nothing to do with the so-called press freedom", the Chinese spokesman said.

When covering events in China, media representatives must present their press accreditation in advance and not engage in activities incompatible with a journalist's status, Zhao said.

"The British side must respect the facts, be careful in its statements and actions, abandon hypocritical double standards and stop using them," the diplomat added.