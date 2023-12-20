Open Menu

China-built Power Transmission Line Inaugurated In S. Thailand

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Thailand, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) A China-built power transmission line project was inaugurated on Tuesday in Thailand's southern Phatthalung province after two years of construction.

The Thung Song-Songkhla 500kV Transmission Line Project, known as the Thung Song Project, is the first 500kV Transmission Line in southern Thailand. The contracted section was undertaken by Henan Electric Power Transmission & Transformation Construction, spanning 105 km from Nakhon Si Thammarat Province in southern Thailand to Phatthalung Province.

There was a shortage of electricity in southern Thailand and the country is committed to developing the Southern Economic Corridor and will set up industrial parks in these provinces. So this project is crucial to improving the stability and reliability of the power system in southern Thailand and meeting the growing demand for electricity in these provinces, Boonma Phuchin, director of the Transmission System Construction Project for Independent Power Producers of the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand, said at the completion ceremony.

