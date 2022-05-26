China Envoy on US Resolution on N. Korea Vote: Additional Sanctions to Worsen Situation

Additional sanctions imposed on North Korea will only worsen the existing situation rather than help it, Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun said regarding the UN Security Council vote on the US resolution on North Korea

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) Additional sanctions imposed on North Korea will only worsen the existing situation rather than help it, Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun said regarding the UN Security Council vote on the US resolution on North Korea.

"We don't think that additional sanctions will be helpful. It can only worse the situation," Zhang said on Thursday.