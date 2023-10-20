Chengdu, the host city of the ongoing 81st World Science Fiction Convention (WorldCon), has tremendous development potential in its peripheral science fiction industry, according to a report on its sci-fi industry released at the convention on Friday

CHENGDU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Chengdu, the host city of the ongoing 81st World Science Fiction Convention (WorldCon), has tremendous development potential in its peripheral science fiction industry, according to a report on its sci-fi industry released at the convention on Friday.

Science fiction took root early in Chengdu, the capital city of southwest China's Sichuan Province. The city is home to "Science Fiction World," the most-circulated science fiction magazine globally. The publication has had an impact on generations of sci-fi writers and readers, launching the careers of many of the country's most renowned authors, including Hugo Award winner Liu Cixin.

"Despite being a geographical lowland in China, Chengdu undoubtedly stands as the highland of Chinese science fiction," said Wu Xiankui, the inaugural winner of the Galaxy Award for Science Fiction, China's oldest sci-fi accolade, which also originated from Chengdu.

The city has become the cradle of Chinese science fiction over the decades, facilitating its blossoming from a niche fandom to a robust industry.