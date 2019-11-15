UrduPoint.com
China Hands Over Completed Satellite TV Projects To Cameroon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 04:43 PM

China hands over completed satellite TV projects to Cameroon

Chinese diplomats handed over on Thursday a satellite television project for Cameroon villages here

YAOUNDE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Chinese diplomats handed over on Thursday a satellite television project for Cameroon villages here.

"Thanks to this project, residents of 300 Cameroonian villages, no matter how faraway, can watch satellite television programs with good image quality and rich content," said Chinese Ambassador to Cameroon Wang Yingwu at a ceremony outside the capital city Yaounde.

The project, started in September, is another step in strengthening the strong relations between Cameroon and China, said Felix Zogo, secretary general of Cameroon's Ministry of Communication.

The success of the project is "undoubtedly indicative of the excellent and fruitful cooperation that our two countries have been enjoying," Zogo added.

The project is part of the cooperative programs agreed at the Johannesburg Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in 2015, during which the Chinese government pledged to provide satellite televisions for 10,000 African villages.

