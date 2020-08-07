UrduPoint.com
China Isolates 35 People After Enteric Plague Patient Dies In Inner Mongolia

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 12:00 AM

China Isolates 35 People After Enteric Plague Patient Dies in Inner Mongolia

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) Thirty-five people have been quarantined in northern China after a man died of the enteric plague in the Inner Mongolia province, a local health authority said Thursday.

The Baotou Health Committee said the patient died in Darhan Muminggan area last Sunday after suffering circulatory failure.

His diagnosis was confirmed by testing.

The local authorities have issued a level-three epidemic warning, quarantining the victim's contacts. They show no symptoms of the infectious disease and the initial tests came back negative.

More Stories From World

