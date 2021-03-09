UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Launches Digital Vaccination Certificates For Traveling Abroad - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 02:57 PM

China Launches Digital Vaccination Certificates for Traveling Abroad - Foreign Ministry

China has officially launched digital coronavirus vaccination certificates for international travel, containing information on vaccination as well as results of PCR and antibodies tests, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) China has officially launched digital coronavirus vaccination certificates for international travel, containing information on vaccination as well as results of PCR and antibodies tests, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday mentioned that Beijing planned to initiate the digital certificate program and was ready to discuss mutual recognition of the results of coronavirus vaccination with other countries.

The certificate can be issued by a special mini-program for the Chinese WeChat messaging and social media app. Currently, only Chinese citizens can apply for it by using their personal ID.

According to the template, posted on the ministry's consular affairs department website, the certificate will list the name, nationality, passport number, PCR and IgG test results, as well as their date and testing site.

The certificate will also have information on the vaccination status, including the vaccine's name, type, manufacturer, the vaccination date and the number of doses received.

The certificate can be printed or shown on a phone screen and will have a unique QR code that can be scanned by various countries' agencies to check the document's validity.

It is still unknown, however, whether the certificate will allow avoidance quarantine upon arriving in China from other countries, as well as whether other countries will accept the digital document.

Related Topics

China Social Media Beijing SITE Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Father, two sons shot dead in Karak

3 minutes ago

Return to Compliance With JCPOA Should Not Be Over ..

3 minutes ago

Indonesia's Regulator Greenlights AstraZeneca COVI ..

3 minutes ago

Analysis: Barakah is catalyst for economic growth, ..

30 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $68.17 a barrel M ..

45 minutes ago

Vote of Trust for PM Imran: Asad Qaisar says he wi ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.