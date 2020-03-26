UrduPoint.com
China Registers 67 New Imported COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours, 6 People Died - Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 06:10 AM

China Registers 67 New Imported COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours, 6 People Died - Authorities

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) China has registered 67 imported cases of COVID-19 and no cases of internal transmission within the past 24 hours, with six people having died of the disease, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

The imported cases have been recorded in Shanghai (18), Beijing (6), Tianjin (2), the province of Guangdong (11), Fujian (6), Shaanxi (3), Zhejiang (2), Yunnan (2), Jiangsu (2), Shandong (1), Jilin (1), Henan (1) and the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region (12). The whole number of imported COVID-19 cases in China has reached 541.

"The National Health Commission received information about 81,285 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by a new type of coronavirus from 31 provinces [regions and municipalities], including 3,947 currently ill people. 1,235 people are in critical condition, 3,287 have died, 74,051 people have been discharged from hospitals," the commission said in a statement.

No new cases of the coronavirus have been registered in the province of Hubei, where the city of Wuhan - the epicenter of the pandemic - is located.

The number of confirmed cases in Hong Kong stands at 410 people, with four patients having died and 106 more having been discharged from hospitals. Thirty people have been infected with the disease in Macao, with 10 of them having been released from medical facilities. The number of infected people in Taiwan amounts to 235, with two of them having died and 29 others recovered.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. More than 467,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 21,000 fatalities, according to John Hopkins University.

