China to Slap Reciprocal Visa Restrictions on US Citizens Amid Tibet Policies Row

China plans to slap reciprocal visa restrictions on individuals from the United States after Washington introduced sanctions against Chinese officials over Beijing's policies regarding access to foreigners seeking to visit Tibet, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said during a daily press briefing on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) China plans to slap reciprocal visa restrictions on individuals from the United States after Washington introduced sanctions against Chinese officials over Beijing's policies regarding access to foreigners seeking to visit Tibet, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said during a daily press briefing on Wednesday.

US State Secretary Mike Pompeo said "access to Tibetan areas is increasingly vital to regional stability, given the [People's Republic of China's] human rights abuses there, as well as Beijing's failure to prevent environmental degradation near the headwaters of Asia's major rivers.

" The claims were slammed by Beijing.

"In response to the wrong actions of the US side, China has decided to introduce visa restrictions on US personnel who behaved badly on Tibet related issues," Zhao said during a daily press briefing.

Amid rising bilateral tensions, China and the United States have traded visa restrictions over several issues in dispute, including the situation in Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet. The United States has accused China of carrying out human rights abuses and repression in those places, while Beijing has denied the allegations and argued Washington should not interfere with its domestic affairs.