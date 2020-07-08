UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China To Slap Reciprocal Visa Restrictions On US Citizens Amid Tibet Policies Row

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 02:53 PM

China to Slap Reciprocal Visa Restrictions on US Citizens Amid Tibet Policies Row

China plans to slap reciprocal visa restrictions on individuals from the United States after Washington introduced sanctions against Chinese officials over Beijing's policies regarding access to foreigners seeking to visit Tibet, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said during a daily press briefing on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) China plans to slap reciprocal visa restrictions on individuals from the United States after Washington introduced sanctions against Chinese officials over Beijing's policies regarding access to foreigners seeking to visit Tibet, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said during a daily press briefing on Wednesday.

US State Secretary Mike Pompeo said "access to Tibetan areas is increasingly vital to regional stability, given the [People's Republic of China's] human rights abuses there, as well as Beijing's failure to prevent environmental degradation near the headwaters of Asia's major rivers.

" The claims were slammed by Beijing.

"In response to the wrong actions of the US side, China has decided to introduce visa restrictions on US personnel who behaved badly on Tibet related issues," Zhao said during a daily press briefing.

Amid rising bilateral tensions, China and the United States have traded visa restrictions over several issues in dispute, including the situation in Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet. The United States has accused China of carrying out human rights abuses and repression in those places, while Beijing has denied the allegations and argued Washington should not interfere with its domestic affairs.

Related Topics

China Washington Visit Beijing Hong Kong United States Visa From Asia Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Domestic Violence Bill (Protection and Prevention) ..

39 minutes ago

DSP , two constables killed during encounter in Sw ..

48 minutes ago

Indian Spy Kalbushan Jadhav refuses to file appeal ..

1 hour ago

Election Commissioner invite all parties for consu ..

3 minutes ago

DSP martyred, two constables injured during police ..

3 minutes ago

Equity markets mixed as virus fears dampen sentime ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.