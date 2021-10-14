China unveils Shenzhou-13 crew for six-month space station mission

Chinese astronauts Zhai Zhigang, Wang Yaping and Ye Guangfu will carry out the Shenzhou-13 spaceflight mission, and Zhai will be the commander, announced the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) at a press conference Thursday

JIUQUAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Chinese astronauts Zhai Zhigang, Wang Yaping and Ye Guangfu will carry out the Shenzhou-13 spaceflight mission, and Zhai will be the commander, announced the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) at a press conference Thursday.

Zhai performed China's first spacewalk in the Shenzhou-7 mission in 2008.

Wang, who attended the Shenzhou-10 mission in 2013, will be the first Chinese female astronaut to visit China's space station and carry out extravehicular activities. Ye is a new comer to space, according to Lin Xiqiang, deputy director of the CMSA.

Zhai trio will stay in orbit for six months, which will be a regular duration for following Chinese astronauts to work and live in the space station, Lin said.