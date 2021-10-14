UrduPoint.com

China Unveils Shenzhou-13 Crew For Six-month Space Station Mission

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 03:36 PM

China unveils Shenzhou-13 crew for six-month space station mission

Chinese astronauts Zhai Zhigang, Wang Yaping and Ye Guangfu will carry out the Shenzhou-13 spaceflight mission, and Zhai will be the commander, announced the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) at a press conference Thursday

JIUQUAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Chinese astronauts Zhai Zhigang, Wang Yaping and Ye Guangfu will carry out the Shenzhou-13 spaceflight mission, and Zhai will be the commander, announced the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) at a press conference Thursday.

Zhai performed China's first spacewalk in the Shenzhou-7 mission in 2008.

Wang, who attended the Shenzhou-10 mission in 2013, will be the first Chinese female astronaut to visit China's space station and carry out extravehicular activities. Ye is a new comer to space, according to Lin Xiqiang, deputy director of the CMSA.

Zhai trio will stay in orbit for six months, which will be a regular duration for following Chinese astronauts to work and live in the space station, Lin said.

Related Topics

China Visit Ye

Recent Stories

Angola calls for more foreign investment in oil se ..

Angola calls for more foreign investment in oil sector

22 seconds ago
 ETO establishes dedicated counters for overseas Pa ..

ETO establishes dedicated counters for overseas Pakistanis

24 seconds ago
 No differences between civil, military leadership: ..

No differences between civil, military leadership: Fawad

25 seconds ago
 Putin to Get Re-Vaccinated When Health Experts Mak ..

Putin to Get Re-Vaccinated When Health Experts Make Such Decision - Kremlin

27 seconds ago
 Ashrafi for highlighting women, minority rights in ..

Ashrafi for highlighting women, minority rights in Friday sermons

4 minutes ago
 Dist admin to demolish banned brick kilns

Dist admin to demolish banned brick kilns

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.