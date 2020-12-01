UrduPoint.com
China Wants To Sign Intergovernmental Agreement On Amur Gas Chemical Complex - Mikhelson

Tue 01st December 2020 | 10:58 PM

China Wants to Sign Intergovernmental Agreement on Amur Gas Chemical Complex - Mikhelson

Sibur co-owner Leonid Mikhelson said during a working meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Chinese side proposed to sign an intergovernmental agreement on the construction of the Amur Gas Chemical Complex, the president, in turn, supported this idea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) Sibur co-owner Leonid Mikhelson said during a working meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Chinese side proposed to sign an intergovernmental agreement on the construction of the Amur Gas Chemical Complex, the president, in turn, supported this idea.

"Vladimir Vladimirovich, a huge Russian-Chinese project was also signed for Yamal LNG. ... And now the Chinese side expresses a wish, perhaps, for this project to also consider signing an intergovernmental agreement, on the Amur Gas Chemical Complex," Mikhelson told Putin.

The president, in turn, supported the idea.

"Why not? Okay, well, you just get ready then. Good. Okay, agreed," Putin replied.

