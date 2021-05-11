UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Population Reaches 1.41 Billion - National Bureau Of Statistics

Muhammad Irfan 9 hours ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 07:40 AM

China's Population Reaches 1.41 Billion - National Bureau of Statistics

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) China's population has grown by 5.38 percent over the past 10 years to 1.41 billion, according to the seventh nationwide census of 2020, the National Bureau of Statistics of China said in a statement.

"The population of mainland China, compared with 1.39 billion people in line with the sixth national census of 2010, increased by 72.05 million, an increase of 5.38%," the statement said.

Related Topics

China 2020 Billion Million

Recent Stories

UK Gov't to Introduce Legislation to Counter Forei ..

42 seconds ago

129 business centers sealed over violation of SOPs ..

44 seconds ago

EU suing AstraZeneca to get 90 mn vaccine doses be ..

46 seconds ago

Dutch Gov't Advised to Offer More Health Care Jobs ..

48 seconds ago

Corona makes adverse effects on supply-demand chai ..

7 minutes ago

12 shops sealed on SOPs violations

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.